In finding the Parisian of the Month for this month's issue, only one person came to mind: Brenda Burks. She loves Texas and will gladly tell you all about why. Brenda talks about Sam Houston as if he was her beloved uncle, and she has instilled her love of Texas in her children and grandchildren.
Since this issue pays homage to the Lone Star State, it was a no-brainer to name Burks as Parisian (Texan) of the Month.
Please tell the readers a little bit about yourself.
I'm married to Randy Burks. Randy and I have been together since I was in the seventh grade. I can't talk about Randy without getting teary-eyed.
Oh, I'm sorry!
Anyway, he's my best buddy. He always has been and always will be. We've been married 42 years. He graduated in '74 and I graduated in '78, both of us from Del Mar.
Aww, high school sweethearts.
We have two children. Randy Kyle is named after his daddy and another Del Mar kid, Kyle Foster. He was the little boy who sat by me on the bus. He was in kindergarten and I was the high school cheerleader. He was my "boyfriend" too. When I had my son, I named him after my two favorite men.
Then we have Brandy. I've always wanted a little girl. When I was at Del Mar — you remember Mrs. McGhee?
Yes, I do.
Well, she always made us sew and I hated that, but I did make a dress because I just knew that I would have a little girl and name her Brandy, so I embroidered that name on the dress when I was still in school. I loved that song, "Brandy," from the band Looking Glass, and Brenda and Randy combined make Brandy so that's how she got her name.
That's sweet.
Brandy has two boys and a little girl, and they live with us, along with our Irish Wolfhounds. So that's about it for me.
OK, well, thanks for taking the time out to come and sit with me and talk about Texas.
It's an honor to be invited to give my take on the great state of Texas. Now, don't get me wrong; I love the USA and seeing it by car is the way to go. I have many states still left on my bucket list, too. I love Utah, Idaho, Missoula, Montana, Arizona and California, but none can hold a candle to my Texas. When I cross the Red River, I'm a happy lady, just knowing that I'm back in Texas.
I agree. I love driving all over the country but when we cross back over the Red River, it's a good feeling to be home.
If you fly, you'll miss so many beautiful and unique things, well, and sometimes quirky too.
That's right. What are some of your favorite trips you've taken through Texas?
On a trip right before our son Randy's senior year at Chisum, we stopped at Big Bend National Park and stayed in an old hotel near the Rio Grande. That night, it rained, and all the power was out for hours. We sat outdoors on top of the hood of our car and listened to music floating across the river. It's a lovely Texas memory.
Sounds like a beautiful way to spend a night, especially under the stars like that. Have you been to the Alamo yet?
The first and only time we visited the Alamo, I was so excited because I love Texas history and my best girlfriend is a descendant of James Bowie.
Wow! Very cool.
The Alamo was so much smaller than I had ever dreamed of and yet, I felt a mix of beauty and mystery inside the building. I don't know why; it was just mysterious to me.
I like old historic places. It's such an awesome feeling to stand in the same place as famous people from history stood.
My Aunt Brenda told me that we're also members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The only thing I'm aware of is that the McWhorter ancestors had been in Texas from around 1786.
That's a long time to have family living here. You must be very proud.
My proudest place that I've visited in Texas is the one and only San Jacinto Monument. She's even taller than the National Monument in Washington, D.C.
Really? I didn't know that.
My daddy's dad, my Papa Clyde McWhorter, and his brother Lawrence, were on the construction crew to build the San Jacinto Monument. For our family, that's always been a proud honor.
That is a great honor to have your family member be a part of Texas history like that.
I love my photo of Papa underneath the big Texas Star; it's so cool. Grandma McWhorter told me after the monument was built, he stayed on for a while as a custodian.
Did she have any stories about your Papa's time there?
My favorite story is when she would take lunch to my Papa and my little daddy would crawl along the floor of the monument.
