EDITOR’S NOTE: Because of the sensitive nature regarding this health-related issue, The Paris News has agreed to alter the names of the officers and firefighters who are featured. Their identities are known to the reporter and the editor.
Many join emergency services and law enforcement from the desire to serve their communities. But for many, a personal cost comes with the nature of their work — along with a stigma surrounding mental health that requires a “culture shift” in light of rising suicide rates.
Tobias has worked in law enforcement for decades, serving in areas ranging from patrol to criminal investigations. He joined law enforcement in search of a steady paycheck, but quickly came to find a sense of purpose in the hands-on nature of his work, he said.
“To see a case through from one end to the other, I mean, I enjoy that,” he said. “I enjoy feeling like I’ve done something good for my people and something good for the community.”
But the job has also taken its toll on him.
“I stayed in law enforcement because for a long time, I enjoyed the work,” he said. “By the time I stopped enjoying the work, I was so far invested in it that I didn’t want to leave.”
The things he’s seen, in his words, “would make a rock cry.” And in an effort to address those things, many departments offer resources such as counseling services and religious resources. Whether officers utilize them is a different story. A stigma still remains around mental health in law enforcement, Tobias said — “100%.”
“Being an officer attracts a certain personality type,” he said. “Most of them push that down. They don’t want anyone to know. ‘I’m a badass. People can’t know I’m depressed.’ You don’t want to get the reputation of that crazy guy. You don’t.”
Max, whose law enforcement career has spanned almost every area, said officers admitting they need help is often perceived as a sign of weakness.
“It’s hard to admit or show that you have weakness,” he said. “And that’s just always been the stigma in law enforcement.”
That stigma often comes from the emphasis on control that is taught from Day 1, said Jake, who came from a military background and also works in law enforcement.
“We are taught from the basic in police academy that the first level of force is our presence,” he said. “When I show up, there’s no doubt I’m in charge of this situation. And how do you command presence? You have to be in control of yourself. In my line of work, there is no room for what-ifs.”
For the work officers do for others — which they do willingly, they emphasize, for the community that they love — they often pay a personal price.
“Your spirit suffers. Your body suffers. Your health suffers. Your marriage suffers. Your family suffers,” Tobias said.
Max and Jake also cited the strain on their families and personal relationships.
“I watched my kids grow up in pictures,” Max said. “And many things — holidays, birthdays — are planned around our schedule.”
The stress can easily turn psychological. Of those struggling to cope, some turn to drugs and alcohol: substance abuse among police officers is estimated to range between 20% and 30% as compared to under 10% in the general population, according to Dr. Indra Cidambi, M.D. And, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to helping officers with PTSD and mental health, at least 159 officers took their own lives in 2018, 19 more than in 2016. By contrast, the estimated number of officers who died in the line of duty in 2018 was 145, according to an annual report released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
“Most officers that I’ve known that had issues, we can keep our sh-- tight at work. That’s where we have our structure,” Tobias said. “It’s when we go home that everything falls to pieces.”
Not just law enforcers
The personal cost — and the stigma — is not limited to law enforcement. Some fire and EMS personnel also hesitate to admit a need for help.
During his time as a firefighter, Theodore said he’s seen this hesitation time and again, especially in light of constant pressure to be the solution in a crisis.
“It is nothing to be ashamed of, yet many of us hesitate to admit those weaknesses,” Theodore said. “We view ourselves as problem-solvers. We want to be the answer and not the problem. We feel like it’s expected of us, but at the same time we expect it of ourselves because we want to do it.”
This reluctance to ask for help causes many to hide personal pain, Theodore said — or release it in ways that are self-destructive.
“There’s a saying in the fire service, ‘200 years of tradition unimpeded by progress.’ It’s kind of where we’re at on this as well,” he said. “We’ve watched those around us come up, bottling those emotions, keeping them inside. We’ve watched them self-destruct, for lack of a better term, because we couldn’t deal with it. I think it’s going to take showing these guys there is a better way before things start to change.”
Eight firefighters across the United States took their own lives last week, according to Jeff Dill, founder of Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance. So far in 2019, there have been 98 suicides among firefighters and EMTs. These numbers alone only account for a 55% report rate.
The snowball
For first responders, trauma is often the result of the snowball effect.
“You pile little stuff on top of little stuff and you feel like ‘Man, this town is just a trash pit, and I’m working it,’” Axel said. “Doesn’t have to be a big call, you just get tired of going and seeing stuff, like kids in bad houses — ”
“Living in filthy conditions, sleeping on hard floors,” Beau added.
But when emergency responders do speak up, all of them stress trust as a crucial element for how — and when — they talk.
“It’s not that we don’t talk about it at all. It’s just that we’re picky about who we talk about it with,” Max said.
“I think we all kinda want to be tough, but I know that stress and PTSD is very real. I know it’s a real thing,” firefighter Jace said. “I would, in a heartbeat, bring it up. I don’t think I’d have a hard time admitting I was having trouble.”
Beau remembers working one call so difficult, he went straight to his supervisor and voiced concern.
“I went to the deputy chief and told him, ‘I don’t want to be up here.’ And he let me go home,” he said. “Asked him to take me off the rescue truck because that rescue truck goes to every fatality in the county. I couldn’t handle that truck. I went straight to him and admitted it.”
As suicide rates climb, first responders said they encourage open conversations about the hard calls they take — and the price on their mental health.
“People get that false myth that they’re Superman. And that won’t fix anything,” firefighter Miles said. “It’s important to talk about it cause you don’t know who in this room is going through something. And if you talk about your experiences and you’re still surviving it, that gives them a little bit of hope. Cause if you bottle it up, you don’t know who it could have saved.”
“I think the number one thing is knowing it exists. Acknowledging that there’s something there that’s going on that’s not normal,” Axel said. “Cause if you don’t acknowledge it, it’ll just eat you up.”
“(The fire service) is the most rewarding career I could have ever dreamed of because of the successes. But the accumulated failures, over time, whether actual or perceived, definitely takes a toll,” Theodore said. “It’s going to have to change from the front as far as counseling and working these issues out properly. I think it’s going to be a whole culture shift that’s gonna have to take place in order to make that happen.”
