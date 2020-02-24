Local EVENTS

March 14
Wood Window Workshop
@ City Council Chambers, 107 East Kaufman Street 9 a.m. - noon
Join verteran woodworking craftsman Brent Hull for a workshop that covers history, techniques and the importance of saving traditional wooden windows. This workshop is ideal for homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, or anyone interested in the basics of wood window repair. Learn the terminology, tools and techniques behind stripping, refinishing and re-glazing. This event is free, but space is limited. Sign up today at www.paristexas.gov/305/Historic-Preservation
March 20 & 21
Mini Golf Challenge
Downtown Paris, Fri. 5 to 8 p.m. & Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Supports Downtown Food Pantry.
Enjoy 18 holes of mini golf set up in or outs ide of businesses, be eligible to win prizes and enjoy retail and restaurant discounts at participating locations. Admission to the event is $5 per adult, and children 13 and under are free with an adult. Wristbands will be provided and the admission price is good for both Friday evening and Saturday. A $1 dollar donation of each wristband purchase will be distributed to the Downtown Food Pantry. For information, call Paris Main Street at 903-784-9293 or email mainstreet@paristexas.gov.
March 20 & 21
Kiwanis Pancake Days
@ Lamar County Fairgrounds, 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Proceeds from pancake sales are used to support various Kiwanis projects ranging from building ramps for the handicapped, to scholarships for seniors, to providing Dolly Parton Imagination Library books to county preschool children. Tickets remain at $6 in advance and $7 at the door and are available from any Kiwanis Club member. Children 5 and under eat free. Tickets also are available at Lamar Electric Co-op, 1485 N. Main St., First Federal Community Bank, 3010 NE Loop 286, and Lamar National Bank, 200 S. Collegiate Drive.
