The Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors has fired its executive director Michael Paris.
The board met at 5:30 p.m. today and went into a closed session to follow up on an outside study ordered Nov. 12 to review the process Paris uses in disseminating information about incentives to industrial prospects. Directors tabled an executive session on the matter at a Dec. 18 meeting.
“We are not saying there is any wrong-doing at all,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said in November. “We are just reviewing some of the policies and procedures to make sure we are in compliance with our by-laws.”
But after reconvening in open session tonight, the board terminated Paris as their executive director. After adjourning, Hernandez said the board will regroup at a public meeting next week to move forward.
Paris was hired into the role in December 2015 from Wichita Falls, where he served as vice president for business retention and expansion for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, a role he held since 2008. He has worked in business recruiting and retention for more than 20 years, and also has experience in health care and higher education, The Paris News reported at the time of his hiring.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.