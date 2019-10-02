Weather for Oct. 3
National Weather Service

A cool front will bring low rain chances to the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, although most locations will likely remain warm, humid and free of precipitation. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected near the Red River with highs in the upper 80s, but reaching into the 90s elsewhere. Severe weather is not expected, but showers and storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

