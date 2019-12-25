Although 2019 is shaping up to be the second or third hottest year on record globally, for Lamar County it was among the coolest and the wettest of the decade.
The average temperature in Paris this year through Monday was 73.7 degrees, the third coolest since the decade’s start in 2010, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth. Even without an El Niño or La Niña weather pattern, significant drivers behind storm systems that affect North Texas, the area’s 52.52 inches of rain so far — an amount that could go up if it rains this weekend — makes for the city weather station’s third wettest year.
The region’s average temperature this year may seem contradictory to reports of world warming, but NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers cautioned against pointing to any one year or weather event to prove or disprove a changing climate.
“(Late October’s freezing temperatures) was just kind of a single event. It’s not indicative of a longer term scale,” Sellers said. “Climate is more of a longer term trend.”
And the trend for North Texas? Like the rest of the world, the region is warming and so are its winters, Sellers said. While average winter temperatures in the contiguous U.S. have warmed by about 3 degrees during the past 50 years, Dallas-Fort Worth winters are up 3.7 degrees, according to data made available by Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists reporting on climate change. The data also show a 2-degree increase in Sherman’s winter temps. Tyler is up 1.9 degrees. Leading cities were even warmer, with Burlington, Vermont, up 6.8 degrees, Concord, New Hampshire, up 5.6 degrees and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, up 5.5 degrees.
“That is a trend we’re going to see,” Sellers said. “We’re still going to see cold air here, but on average, it is trending warmer.”
Eight of the 10 hottest years since record keeping began have happened in this decade, including the hottest: 2016. And regardless of where 2019 places in the top three — a ranking to be confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization in January — the top five hottest years have happened since 2015, according to Climate Central.
As the Earth warms, ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are melting, which has resulted in sea level rise, a WMO report states.
“Ocean heat is at record levels and there have been widespread marine heatwaves. Sea water is 26% more acidic than at the start of the industrial era. Vital marine ecosystems are being degraded,” the Dec. 3 report states.
There have also been increasing reports of extreme and abnormal weather events, including more frequent “once in a century” storms, devastating cyclones and deadly wildfires, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said. Extreme heat conditions have taken a toll on human health and health systems as a record 220 million more heatwave exposures by vulnerable persons over the age of 65 occurred in 2018 compared with the average for the 1986-2005 baseline.
“One of the main impacts of climate change is more erratic rainfall patterns. This poses a threat to crop yields and, combined with population increase, will mean considerable food security challenges for vulnerable countries in the future,” Taalas said.
This decade’s rainfall has challenged area farmers, who spent the first half dealing with intense drought and the second dealing with some of the wettest years in Lamar County history, including the wettest on record: 2015 with 77.23 inches. The first part of the decade was so dry — only 2010 recorded more than 38.5 inches of rain — it put the region into a drought from which it has only just emerged, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
High rainfall amounts in April, May and June this year were followed by a precipitous drop that jeopardized local crops. More than 34 inches of rain fell in the first six months of the year, including 7.39 inches in April, 10.23 inches in May and 11.45 inches in June, followed by just 1.55 inches in July, according to the National Weather Service. That mid-year break wasn’t exactly a relief, said local farmer Rex West of West Farms, Land and Cattle.
“We got so much rain that the ground was really saturated, and the roots weren’t able to take hold and grow as deep,” West said in July. “But now as the weather dries up, the water is going to be further and further below ground, and the plants won’t be able to reach deep enough and they’ll dry out.”
He correctly predicted the rapid weather change would detrimentally impact soybeans, a fact confirmed in October by the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Lamar County Agrilife Extension officer Josh Yates.
“I don’t have exact numbers, but I do know the late start really hurt our growers,” Yates said at the time. “When (a late start) happens, that’s going to really have an impact.”
The national soybean forecast was 3.55 billion bushels, a drop of 14.4%, according to WASDE. The last time the national yield was that low was 2013, the estimate stated.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center’s winter forecast predicts drier-than-normal and warmer-than-average temperatures for much of the U.S., including Texas. But don’t rule out an occasional cold day or week.
“Without either El Niño or La Niña conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
“We may have periods of really cold temperatures, but we’ll see the other half of that roller coaster where we’ll warm up and see warmer-than-normal days,” Sellers added.
Both predictions have so far held up. Although the area’s freeze warning for the year came Nov. 1 when temperatures fell to 28 degrees, today’s high is forecast at 71 with the low tonight falling to 48.
