PANTHERS NORTH LAMAR

2019: 13-14-1, 5-7 DISTRICT RETURNING PLAYERS: 6 PLAYERS TO WATCH: CADE CONWAY, SR.; TRENT SMITH, SR.; CHANCE THORNTON, SR.; TRENT NICKERSON, JR.
Few high school teams are as senior-laden as North Lamar's baseball team this coming year. The Panthers hope to put that experience to good use, and have their goals set at a deep playoff run.
The team features 12 seniors, ensuring the Panthers will have more experience than just about any team they face.
"It's always great to have experienced guys," head coach Bric Steed said. "From what I've seen, younger groups struggle late because of inexperience. And then when you have the older groups, my most successful teams have been with my older groups."
On the field, North Lamar expects to shine in its pitching and its defense, Steed said.
"My nature is to lean towards defense and pitching, and to put a heavy emphasis on those aspects of the game," he said. "That being said, I've grown a lot as a coach, and my goal is for us to focus on everything and be a really well-rounded team this season. I want us to be as good on both sides as possible."
Senior Cade Conway, one of the top offensive players in the region, will be leading the Panthers' offense. In 2019, he batted .579 and tallied 27 RBIs, which earned him Red River Valley co-MVP honors along with teammate Alec Asay.
"I'm just looking forward to the ride with all the brothers," Conway said. "It's going to be a fun year. We have the strongest bond of any team I've ever been on. It's going to be exciting."
In addition to Conway, the Panthers are expecting strong seasons from shortstop Trent Smith, pitcher Trent Nickerson and middle infielder Chance Thornton.
North Lamar will kick the season off participating in the Tournament of Champions invitational, which will give the team a chance to test their mettle against some of the top competition in the state.
"We're really excited to take part in that," Steed said. "From our standpoint, that'll challenge us against bigger schools and really talented schools. It's going to be a challenge, and I know they're looking forward to going on and taking that on.
"For me, the team that I have right now is as good as any I've ever coached. I believe in the team and what they're capable of, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do this year."
