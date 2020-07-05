The Texas economy is more open than it has been in months, but businesses still have a lot of catching up to do. Lamar County businesses, especially those deemed “nonessential,” lost massive amounts of money during the height of closures related to coronavirus, and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has recognized that some still need help. That’s why it’s stepped in with its newest effort, the Covid-19 Support Program.
The chamber is offering members assistance of up to $1,000 for utility bills and rent out of a $25,000 fund. President Paul Allen said all business owners need to do is fill out an online application detailing how Covid-19 has affected their business financially to be eligible for assistance. He said what’s most important to him and the chamber is being able to help businesses in any way they can.
“it’s a very user friendly application,” Allen said. “We made sure of that. And I don’t think it’ll be difficult for people to fill out… The purpose (of the program) is, we want to give our chamber members that struggled during Covid that small cushion that they so well deserve.”
Allen said the chamber, led by chairman Greg Wilson, was inspired by a similar program in Texarkana. Staff stayed in contact with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and turned to them for advice before rolling out the program in Lamar County.
“I got in touch with Texarkana and started talking to them about how they were doing their program, how it was going and what the pros and the cons were…” Allen said.
The $25,000 fund the grants are coming from is made up of chamber dues, so Allen said the chamber sees it as a way to give back to the businesses that have given to them over the years — a literal repayment of sorts.
“(The funds come) from the dues that have been collected over the years,” he said. “So this is just a way of giving back to them for what they’ve invested in. It’s all about them. We love our members.”
As of Wednesday, five businesses have applied for assistance, and Allen said he encourages more to do so. He said all who were affected by the economic downturn from Covid-19 should apply, regardless of how big or small the business. The chamber wants to help as many people as they can.
“We have 646 members. Some of those are industries, some of those are very large businesses, some of them are one man, Mom and Pop shops. So they range in size…” Allen said. “But if they struggled at all during Covid, I want them to apply.”
The application for the Covid-19 Support Program can be found on the chamber’s website, paristexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.