TALCO — Three people have been reported missing and are believed to be trapped inside an underground bunker at a deer camp in the Talco area, just past Bogata, according to reports from KLTV.
Initial reports stated there was an explosion in a confined space with several people missing, interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said. The Paris Fire Department sent two firefighters to conduct air monitoring this afternoon due to the confined space, he confirmed. The state fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on scene, along with Red River County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, according to KLTV. KLTV also reported the Longview Fire Department is assisting with search and rescue.
More details will be provided when available.
