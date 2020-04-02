Covid Update.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District this afternoon reported two more positive Covid-19 cases in the county, and officials said the number of people in quarantine at the request of the district has risen to 191.

Gina Prestridge, health district director, previously said district staff are asking anyone who calls and reports symptoms such as a fever or a cough to self quarantine in the interest of protecting the community because the health district currently cannot test for the new coronavirus. It will be able to test again when the State Health Department Tyler office get a supply of reagents needed for testing.

However, private providers can still test and must report positive cases to the health district.

Prestridge reported 20 total tests have been sent off by the health department. Of the number, 18 have returned negative with two confirmed cases. Both of those cases were travel-related, she said previously. A third confirmed case determined to be community transmission was reported by a private physicians’ office, she said March 27.

The mode of transmission in the two new cases has not yet been determined.

