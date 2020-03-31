AUSTIN — Schools in Texas will remain closed until at least early May as part of an executive order that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday to continue to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
A previous executive order from Abbott shuttered schools until midnight Friday, but his most recent order extends the shutdown until May 4. The order came hours after superintendents at Detroit, Rivercrest, Cooper and Clarksville ISDs said they would keep schools closed through May 1. Lamar County school superintendents decided Tuesday morning to wait for the governor’s press conference before making their determination.
The latest order could also be extended.
Abbott announced the executive order at a news conference at the Texas Capitol, saying it would bring the state in line with federal guidance urging social distancing, which President Donald Trump announced Monday would now run through the end of the month. The order also says Texans "shall … minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household."
"In short, what this provides is that Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that can lead to the spread of COVID-19 while also still having the freedom to conduct daily activities such as going to the grocery stories, so long as you are following the presidential standard of good distance practices," Abbott said.
Abbott made clear he did not consider the executive order a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, taking issue with that terminology. Instead, "this is a standard that's based upon essential services and essential activities," Abbott said.
Abbott's order states that "people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts, or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios or cosmetology salons, provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pick-up or delivery options for food and drink is allowed and encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order."
The order is enforceable by any law enforcement officer in Texas, the governor said. Violations can result in up to 180 days in jail or a fine. Additionally, anyone who violates the order can be subject to a quarantine order, he said.
Many of the recommendations Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Lamar County Commissioners issued March 24 are now required by Abbott’s executive order. Recommendations such as the limitation of gatherings to 10 people or less and the closure of non-essential services such as amusement establishments, personal care businesses, event centers and retail stores that do not sell essential household goods are now state law.
"Local government may require more restrictions than what is in the governor’s order, but they cannot require less than what the governor ordered,” Bell said.
For a list of essential services, click here: tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices/.
For over a week, Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide shelter-in-place order, leaving the decision up to local officials. Hunt County commissioners on March 23 approved a resolution for residents to shelter in place, except for essential activities, through April 3, NBC Channel 5 reported. Fannin County commissioners are preparing a shelter-in-place declaration that could take effect Wednesday night.
In recent days, others have acted to put most of the Texas population under stay-at-home orders.
Hours before Abbott's news conference, the leaders of the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nurses Association released a letter to the governor saying the "time has come" for a statewide stay-at-home order.
"We urge you to implement this strict measure to prevent widespread illness in Texas," the letter said.
There are at least 3,266 coronavirus cases in Texas, including 41 deaths, according to the most recent figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The cases are spread across 122 of the state's 254 counties.
There have been 42,992 tests done in Texas, according to the latest numbers.
Paris News managing editor Klark Byrd and staff reporter Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
