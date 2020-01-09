JAN. 8 to JAN. 9
First Responder-Paris
8:15 to 8:21 a.m., no address given.
9:34 to 9:52 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
9:37 to 10:06 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.
10:43 to 10:53 a.m., 503 4th St. NW.
10:51 to 10:56 a.m., 1922 Hubbard St.
2:11 to 2:47 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:46 to 4:09 p.m., 325 6th St. SE.
4:54 to 5:15 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:13 to 6:53 p.m., 1504 E. Washington St.
7:29 to 7:55 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
8:02 to 8:24 p.m., 295 S. Collegiate Drive.
12:29 to 12:58 a.m., no address given.
2:25 to 2:26 a.m., FR 79/CR 35400.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:26 to 6:39 p.m., 2700 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
10:25 to 11:15 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
1:15 to 1:53 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
5:22 to 5:37 p.m., 2985 Mahaffey Lane.
