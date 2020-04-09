All nursing home health care personnel in Paris must now wear a face mask or cloth facial covering at all times while in the facility, or they can face a misdemeanor charge with up to a $500 fine.
The decree was issued this afternoon in Paris Mayor Steve Clifford's supplemental public health emergency order No. 3 regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The order doesn't mention any known violations, but warns that "the residents of nursing home facilities constitute a particularly vulnerable population."
The origins of the order may be in Wednesday night's town hall meeting, during which Dr. David Salas asked Clifford if he could enforce mask wearing in nursing homes.
"If one of these nursing homes gets Covid-19, it would be a global disaster in my mind," Salas said.
At this time, it is publicly unknown if any of Lamar County's confirmed seven Covid-19 cases involve nursing home residents.
Elsewhere in the state, at least 320 residents and staff members at Texas nursing homes have tested positive for the new coronavirus. At least 18 people have died. And at least seven nursing homes, across five metro areas, are grappling with infections of 10 or more people, according to numbers collected by The Texas Tribune from various public health departments and local news reports.
One Texas City facility has seen more than 80 residents and staff members test positive for the virus. At least 78 people at a Lubbock facility became infected, while a San Antonio facility has had at least 67 people test positive.
Via Clifford's latest order, the City of Paris "strongly recommends that all nursing homes strictly follow the 'Covid-19 Long-Term Care Facility Guidance' issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on April 2." A copy of that guidance is attached to Paris's order, available to download here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.