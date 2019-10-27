Rainy weather and cool temperatures weren’t enough to slow the autumn spirit this weekend, as Bywaters Park filled with Halloween and Fall festivity for the 19th annual Festival of Pumpkins.
Roughly 1,000 people came out to enjoy the festival, which included children’s games, pumpkin decorating, vendors and much more. Main Street coordinator Cheri Bedford said the turnout was slightly down from years past, but said it was still a good turnout considering the weather.
“I think it went great, overall,” Bedford said. “The day started out rainy and dreary, so it was slow at first. But the sun came out and we pulled through, and a lot of people ended up coming out. ... I think a lot of people held off because they were waiting to see if the weather would clear up, and thankfully it did.”
One of the more popular events of the day was the childrens’ costume contest, which drew large crowds as toddlers and young children showed off their Halloween costumes.
Among them were Lincoln Holt, 3, and sister Gibson Holt, 2, who were dressed as a classic 1950s ice cream vendor and a girl buying ice cream.
Lincoln’s costume was complete with a tray of fake ice cream cones and a paper hat.
“Gibson loves ice cream, and Lincoln wanted to do a costume with her and do it together because he’s shy,” mother Kaylie Holt said. “I learned how to make the ice cream cones on Pinterest, and the kids had a lot of fun making it with me and painting the ice cream and choosing the flavors,.”
This was not Lincoln’s first time in the spotlight, his mother said, as he won first place as Peter Pan when he was just 10 months old, his mother said.
Children weren’t the only ones in cute and colorful costumes at the festival, either. The Lamar County Humane Association hosted a pet costume contest. Taking home the top prize in the pet contest was Sophie, a pit bull owned by Mary and Terry Bridgers. Sophie came dressed as a diva pop star, wearing a tutu, necklaces, colorful shirts, a pair of sunglasses and other fabulous accessories.
“It’s a ton of fun,” Mary Bridgers said. “We don’t wait just for Halloween to dress her up, we love making costumes for her.”
Several children enjoyed miniature train rides through downtown, as well as a number of games.
“My kids love it; they always get a huge kick out of all the games,” said Alisa Landers, mother of Callahan, 2, and Amelia, 4.
While her kids enjoy the games and food, Landers said she enjoys shopping at the various vendors, and said she’s often able to get an early start on Christmas shopping.
“They have a little bit of everything, so there’s a lot to choose from,” she said.
New to the festival this year was the Monster Dash 5K, which took place in the morning, and an obstacle course sponsored by Revival Fitness.
“I think both went great, and I hope they’ll both become regular parts of the festival in the coming years,” Bedford said. “I think this is one of our best events of the year because it brings so many different people from the community together. Businesses, nonprofits, groups like the dancers and gymnasts — it’s just a great time for people to come together and have a good time.”
