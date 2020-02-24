We love that Paris Life is all about Paris, local people and events. It's a product people get excited to read each month. The team does a great job putting together a first-class publication, from the writing to photos. It makes people excited to see what's in the next edition.
What we like most about the magazine is how well they highlight local businesses and families. As a family operated business, we know how important it is to get your information out to the public and Paris Life makes it so easy to do so. Scott's Collision Repair has been in business for 14 years and has consistently advertised within the Paris News outlets. At Scott's we continually want to keep our customers informed of any new and exciting changes we can offer our customers. In the last two years, we have incorporated new equipment and training into our facility. We are the only body shop in Lamar County that holds Certifications from the Vehicle Manufactures of GM, Ford Aluminum, Dodge, RAM, Nissan, Fiat, Jeep and Chrysler. This means we repair vehicles the way the Manufactures recommend-and safety is our top priority. We plan to extend our Certifications to include Honda and Tesla in the next coming year.
We appreciate Paris Life for having a place for small businesses to get the word out and look forward to a continued relationship with them in the future!
— David & Sara Norris, owner of Scott's Collision Repair
