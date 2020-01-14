Prairiland High School’s athletic director, Greg Mouser, resigned from his A.D. position, which has been confirmed by Prairiland ISD superintendent Jeff Ballard. He said he received Mouser’s letter of resignation before Christmas break, and the resignation became official after a board meeting was held on Monday night to vote on his resignation.
Ballard said Mouser will remain the acting A.D. until he has another position or finishes out the school year to his preference. He said Mouser has job offers and it is his call if he finishes out his contract or takes another job. He also noted his gratitude to Mouser and his contributions to Prairiland in his three years as the athletic director after 10-plus years as the defensive coordinator for Argyle High School.
“The support he’s received from the students is unbelievable,” Ballard said. “He’s done a lot of good things, has been a good mentor for the kids and it has showed. We wish him well on his future endeavors. He’s a great family man, we wish him well and are grateful for everything he’s done for us.”
Prairiland assistant principal Chad Fleming also put in his letter of resignation Friday, and Ballard said Fleming received a job offer to teach at Waco Midway High School. Ballard said Fleming’s last day at Prairiland High School is this coming Friday.
