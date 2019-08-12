The Paris City Council voted 4-2 to suspend City Manager John Godwin at Monday's meeting, following a three-hour executive session. The dissenting votes came from council members Derrick Hughes and Renae Stone. Councilman Bill Trenado was absent. For more on this story, read the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Fun Run in the Sun: Honey Grove PTO raises funds to help district’s kids
- Paris Police Chief: No injuries when gun fired during altercation at charity event at Boys and Girls Club
- Kim Hancock remembered at community event
- Chevy Truck Day scheduled in Paris for Aug. 24
- Lady Patriots roll through Chisum Tournament, defend title
- POLICE BRIEFS: Hugo woman charged for bacon theft, fight with officer
- Forecast for Monday, Aug. 12: Heat indices may top 110 degrees; Choctaw County issued Excessive Heat Warning
- Paris Fire Department in the running to win big bucks for 2018 lip sync video
Most Popular
Articles
- COMMENTARY: The Lord calls Pastor Lonny Parson home
- Lamar County family searches for water solution after pump breaks
- Paris Police: 3-year-old left in hot car OK
- Dorothy Nell Harrison
- Eric Lynn Pearson
- Lonny Glyn Parson
- JerriAnn Box-Cunningham
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police arrest man for suspected synthetic marijuana
- Kimberley Dian Hancock
- Jimmye D. Newman
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Cooler heads will prevail in water talks (2)
- COMMENTARY: Newspapers help to build communities (1)
- Rotary Club offers opportunities to serve Paris, the world (1)
- GUEST COMMENARY: No such thing as a free lunch (1)
- Paris ISD to continue free breakfast, lunch program for students (1)
- Shirley Faye Randall-Wilson (1)
- Powderly Dairy Queen gets cleanliness award (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Do you use online services for food delivery or grocery shopping?
It's never been easier getting your food delivered or groceries prepared. Among local services are DoorDash for food delivery, Instacart for grocery delivery, and Walmart's and Kroger's grocery pickup services. The services are meant to free up time otherwise spent waiting in lines or shopping in crowded areas. Do you use online shopper services?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.