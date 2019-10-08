HUNTSVILLE — Jacob Benson, 31, of Athens, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Red River County, according to Walker County authorities.
Benson was arrested by Walker County authorities Monday at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit. He was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit after serving a 17 year sentence for burglary of a habitation and charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle out of Red River and Lamar counties.
Benson is being held without bond, awaiting extradition to northeast Texas, Walker County authorities said.
