"Ad Astra" is an adventure sci-fi film that came out in 2019, it had a big budget and big names — Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. It was co-written and directed by James Gray and received one Oscar nomination, for best sound mixing (which it received). I saw it and delayed my review because, actually, it was absolutely moribund.
At the same time, a little Canadian film called "Code 8" was the feature film debut for Jeff Chan, a young product of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Chan both wrote and directed "Code 8," also billed as a sci-fi adventure drama. It had pretty much an unknown cast and not much marketing, and it was actually the feature length version of Chan's short film by the same name filmed in 2016. That he pulled together money to do it was a miracle.
I watched both back to back. Guess which one was the most entertaining. The budget for "Ad Astra" was somewhere between $80 million to $100 million, and it grossed $130 million and some change. But that's small potatoes for a film with this star power. "Code 8" grossed $153,000. No, I didn't leave off a zero there. But this indie film was made for Netflix, it didn't get vetted and promoted at a film festival. Both these films are available on Netflix, and I recommend "Code 8" if you don't want to sleep in your chair.
The problem with "Ad Astra" (Latin for "to the stars") is that so little happens. Pitt plays Major Roy McBride, a member of the U.S. Space Command (called Spacecom). He is informed that the dangerous power surges that have lately plagued our solar system appear to come from the area around Neptune, where Roy's famous father, astronaut H. Clifford McBride, disappeared 29 years ago while commanding the Lima Project, a search in the outer reaches of our galaxy hoping to find more intelligent life. Nothing has ever been heard from him in that time.
However, SpaceCom briefs Roy on the potential that the surges could permanently damage not only Earth, but colonies long established on other planets. They want to send Roy out to find him and fix the surges. The trouble is, Roy spends a lot of time in his "comfort room," talking into a machine (for lack of a better word), that gives you your own little mental health assessment. The major apparently has commitment and trust issues. Lack of the former would be because his father abandoned him when he was in his teens; the latter because his feelings are so repressed, he isn't willing to trust anyone with them. But again, not much is happening here.
There's a hint of a wife (perhaps?) who left him. So would finding his father (Jones), an ambitious, selfish man, release all those emotions sufficiently for him to make colonel. We'll never know. I'm not giving away the end of the film. I will only say that after the fifth or sixth time Pitt, er Roy, talked to that machine about his bloody boring day, I thought I would scream. We all know that Pitt can deliver dialogue. I just don't
understand why they didn't take advantage of it. In "Code 8," the opposite is going on. There is continuous interplay between characters. There is action. There are characters evoking sympathy, empathy, or repulsion. Our protagonist, Reed, lives in a future society in which a segment of the population is born with special powers. Some can conjure fire, some have incredible strength or generate electricity.
But these people are persecuted, not trusted to use them for only good. And, of course, Reed has one. These "mutants," for lack of a better word, are required to register with the local police, and they are watched carefully for infractions using their powers for something other than what is allowed. Special robotic cops are deployed to track them down and kill them on sight if they cross the line. I feel certain that Chan's screenplay draws some parallels with contemporary society.
Reed is frustrated that his mother is dying and has no access to medical care (did I just talk about parallels?). He goes to work for a drug mob, desperate to make sufficient money to have her treated. But then he meets a young woman with the power to heal.
So if I had to watch one of them again, which would I choose? I think you know the answer to that.
See you at the movies.
