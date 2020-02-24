Texas just so happens to be the fastest growing state in the U.S., and it's home to many musicians, outlaws, presidents and movie stars. Yet, when Texas is mentioned abroad, some of the first things that come to mind are cowboy boots and hats, the best barbecue in the world and yelling "howdy!" or "y'all."
"I love many things about Texas. I love that it is such a large state. I love living in the country and being able to go shopping in Paris. I love receiving The Paris News six days a week and the Cooper Review and the Roxton Progress once a week. I love waking in the morning with the sun shining in my window. I love the bluebonnets in the spring and the sound of the whippoorwills in the fall. I love everything about Texas from its history to its school system," said Shirley Smith, chair of the Delta County Historical Commission, president of the Delta County Patterson Museum in Cooper, and Cooper Public Library board of directors member.
Smith, who helped by providing information for this countdown, will tell you there's so much more to this wonderful state than its Southern colloquialisms. Here in celebration of Texas History Month are some facts about our beautiful Lone Star State and our home, Paris.
8. Bats - In North America, the largest known bat colony is located in San Antonio, and more bat species live in Texas than anywhere else in the United States. Bracken Cave is home to 20-plus million bats, more than the entire population of humans in Mexico City. Also, the biggest urban bat colony (that we know of) is found in Texas as well, over Lady Bird Lake in Austin. Between March and October, you can catch sight of these South Congress Avenue Bridge bats.
7. King Ranch - This ranch in Kingsville covers 1,289 square miles and is bigger than the entire state of Rhode Island, which is only 1,212 square miles. The King Ranch spans across six counties, and in 1961 it was declared a National Historic Landmark. This ranch is 825,000 acres, holds more than 200 quarter horses and has more than 35,000 heads of cattle.
