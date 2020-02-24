The Paris Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday discussed seeking bids from an engineering firm to determine the costs of building a new headquarters in the Northwest Business Park. Paris Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal told corporation directors that they had not budgeted for a new building or for renovations to its current headquarters in the Santa Fe Depot offices, which the PEDC uses rent free from the City of Paris. Believing an updated facility will help the PEDC be more effective at attracting new business to Paris, the board agreed to seek cost projections for a new building. Should the PEDC build a new headquarters?

You voted: