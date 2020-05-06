The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported the first death in Fannin County to the Fannin County Health Authority, Dr. James Froelich III reported.
"This person is a resident of the Ladonia area and is 78 years old. The notification from the state does not give date of death, however, it shows a 'Last Date of Home Isolation' as 5/2/2020," Froelich said.
The address given places the resident far out in the county well outside of the Ladonia city limits. No other information is known at this time.
On Tuesday, County Judge Randy Moore reported that 14 of Fannin County’s 24 Covid-19 cases have fully recovered.
“I would like to give everyone some numbers. A lot of people asked for a cumulative number, and I hope we’re getting close to that this morning,” Moore said during the Fannin County Commissioners Court meeting. “Fannin County Covid cases as of May 4 total 24 — 10 males, 14 females.”
One patient is in the hospital, three are ill at home, one is in quarantine at a nursing home, Moore said. The condition of five patients is unknown, he added.
