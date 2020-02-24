WILDCATS PARIS

2019: 11-14, 3-9 DISTRICT RETURNING PLAYERS: 8 PLAYERS TO WATCH: COLEMAN LEWIS, SR.; ZACH NATION, SR.; CARSON POWELL, SR.; JOSH WILLOUGHBY, SR.; SAXON SWAIN, SR.
Things didn't quite go as planned for the Paris Wildcats last season, as a plethora of injuries derailed what could have been a promising year. Now, with a healthy roster, the team is gearing up for a much brighter season, and it has aspirations of a playoff berth.
Despite the rocky 2019 season, which saw Paris finish 3-9 in district play and 11-14 overall, there were still some positive takeaways, which give head coach Bill Sikes hope for the season to come.
"It didn't go quite, the way we planned, but one thing I'll say about my team is that they finished to the end," he said. "They never showed any sign of giving up. They practiced hard and always brought it."
In preparing for the coming season, the Wildcats are looking to fill a number of holes, most notably in the outfield.
"I'm feeling good about our pitching, with (Coleman Lewis) and (Carson Powell) on the mound, and then we've got a couple of guys who are good in relief," Sikes said. "So I definitely think our pitching will be our strong suit this year. The key is that we need to fill those other holes, develop and get better as the year goes on."
The key to that development, Sikes said, is teaching the players to understand what their roles are.
"Sometimes players come in like, 'This is my spot. I need to do this or that,' but it's not like that in high school," he said. "They need to realize that maybe today they need to play second base. The next day, we might need them to DH."
In addition to Lewis and Powell, Sikes said that other players expected to have big years for the Wildcats include catcher Zachery Nation, Josh Willoughby and Saxon Swain. Lewis, who was an All-District first team pitcher in 2019, said he's excited to build on that success in another successful campaign.
"I'm proud of the way I did last year," he said. "I'm looking forward to working hard and picking up where I left off hopefully."
While the outlook for the coming year is optimistic, Sikes said the nature of the district is a volatile one.
"There are five teams," he said. "Just about any of us can finish first and Pleasant Grove isn't going to finish last but just about any of us can finish last."
