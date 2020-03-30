Effectively immediately, there will be no visitation at Paris Regional Medical Center, with few exceptions. The temporary policy comes as positive cases of Covid-19 continue to increase in the surrounding region, hospital officials said.
"As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, so does our hospital’s response," wrote Savannah Abbott, the hospital's communications director.
In previous moves to limit exposure at the hospital, Paris Regional restricted visitors, screened anyone entering the facility, closed common areas, and adhered to the Texas Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"We know that these increased precautions may seem concerning. We do not want to cause alarm — but we do want to send a clear message to our community that we are prepared, responding appropriately and are committed to protecting the well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and community. There may be some exceptions for OB, pediatric care, ER, and end-of-life situations. These will be handled on a case-by-case basis."
Abbott said the safety measures do not limit patient access to the hospital or their providers.
Anyone concerned they may be experiencing Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call their provider in advance before showing up at an office. Those experiencing a medical emergency are urged to call 911 or go to the emergency room.
A patient with Covid-19 was in isolation Friday at Paris Regional Medical Center, Abbott said. It was not clear which of the three infected Lamar County patients was being treated there.
State data released March 30 shows that as of 8 p.m. March 29, there were at least 2,877 coronavirus cases in Texas. There were 38 reported deaths. At least 35,880 tests have been run, The Texas Tribune reported.
