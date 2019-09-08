Undergraduate students who have achieved superior academic performance were recently recognized by Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant Oklahoma, by being named to the vice president’s Honor Roll for the 2019 summer semester.
Area students qualifying for the honor roll include: Brianna R. Blankenship of Fort Towson, Oklahoma; Amanda J. Hinkle, Kiepher S. Lester, Jayleigh A. Pettyjohn and Karlie R Smith, of Hugo, Oklahoma; and Cameron B Fernandez of Paris.
