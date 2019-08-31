CLARKSVILLE — Residents here made their voices heard with overwhelming support for the local school district’s tax ratification election, which will provide Clarksville ISD with hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
In total, 451 people voted for the TRE, roughly 84% of voters, with 85 people voting against it.
The district’s property tax rate will now rise from $1.04 per $100 valuation to $1.06. If it had failed, the tax rate would have been compressed to 97 cents, which Superintendent Kermit Ward said could have cost the county around $700,000.
“This is monumental for Clarksville ISD,”Ward said. “If it had failed, we would be in the red — we’d run a deficit — this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.