EL PASO — A mass shooting Saturday at a Walmart in this border city left more than a dozen people dead and dozens injured. Police said they have arrested a man in his 20s who they said surrendered without incident.
Police have not given any details about the number of casualties, but NBC News, citing senior U.S. law enforcement officials, reported 19 are dead and 40 were injured at the Walmart just off Interstate 10 on the city's east side.
State Rep. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, told CNN that more than 19 people were shot, and a spokesman for El Paso University Medical Center told the network that 13 shooting victims were transported to the hospital and one later died. The hospital’s CEO later told CNN the victims ranged in age from 35 to 82 years old and nine were in critical condition.
Sgt. Robert Gomez with the El Paso Police Department said police arrested a white male in his 20s without incident. Gomez did not identify the man, but CNN and other news outlets, citing multiple sources, have identified him as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, near Dallas — more than 650 miles from El Paso.
Gomez said police don't believe there were other shooters beyond the person they have in custody — but he said police are still investigating and the situation is fluid.
"This is unprecedented in El Paso," Gomez said.
Gomez said 911 calls about the shooting began coming in at 10 a.m. local time. Law enforcement soon sealed off the area around the Walmart. FBI SWAT teams could be seen near armored vehicles, along with Texas Department of Safety troopers, as a military-style helicopter circled overhead.
Victoria Hankins, a 38-year-old El Paso native, said she was in the grocery area near the rear of the store when she heard seven or eight shots in rapid succession. She said everyone hit the floor and started crawling away from the shots. Hankins said someone told them to hide in the back of the store, and a number of people crowded into a metal shipping container, which was stifling in the heat. She said people in the store helped each other find places to hide.
When they emerged after the shooting was over, Hankins said she saw a woman emerge from the store with blood on her legs, saying she was looking for her children.
"I'm not surprised by everyone taking care of each other inside," Hankins said, adding that she also wasn't surprised that someone would start shooting inside the Walmart. "It can happen anywhere nowadays. It's crazy."
Another survivor, who would only give his first name, Raul, said he was inside the Walmart and heard several rapid-fire shots. He said he was instructed to get out of the store, then became stranded because his truck was inside the crime scene perimeter.
Police set up a reunification center at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School to help families locate their loved ones, Carrillo said.
Police were seen searching a late-model car at an intersection near the scene, with the trunk and doors open. No one was inside.
Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Saturday calling the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence.
"Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families," Abbott said, adding that state agencies and DPS are assisting El Paso police with the investigation.
"The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act," Abbott said.
The El Paso shooting comes less than two years after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, a small community about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio, left 26 people dead and 20 wounded in November 2017. The 26-year-old gunman died after fleeing the scene when citizens exchanged gunfire with him.
"We are all trying to piece together what has happened in our community," U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, told CNN. "It is unfathomable."
President Donald Trump tweeted: "Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"
