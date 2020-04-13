Justin Colt Graves, 32, of Powderly, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
-
May 5
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor plans to announce how he'll reopen Texas businesses with restrictions
- Local essential businesses feeling virus pressures
- Paris orders Covid-19 antibody testing kits
- Fannin County Covid-19 case count now at 4; Delta County reports first case
- Paris mayor: Failure of nursing home staff to wear face masks at all times could result in misdemeanor fine
- Business owners in Lamar, Red River counties focusing on reaching customers, staying afloat
- Brenda Perry
- Regional Covid-19 counts rising as Lamar County reports 7th case, Hunt County reports 12th
- Declaration extension, stop sign placement on Paris Council agenda
- Officials cautiously optimistic about virus response
Images
Videos
Commented
- Officials cautiously optimistic about virus response (2)
- Virus sacking service industry in Lamar County: Hotels, restaurants see sharp business declines as customers stay home (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: CARES Act — looting, gouging by any name is wrong (1)
- GUEST COMMENTARY: When the 1918 flu hit, Paris reported deaths in terrible numbers (1)
- Fannin County reverses course on shelter in place order (1)
- Lamar County Homelessness Coalition delays planned summit; new date not yet set (1)
- Lamar County commissioners extend emergency order (1)
- Lamar County judge wants to avoid ‘Draconian restrictions’ (1)
- Does the use of facial coverings ease your worry about spreading Covid-19? (1)
- Paris mayor recommends facial coverings; asks stores to limit number of shoppers (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Would you be wiling to let cellphone app track your health to reopen the economy?
In China, where new reported virus cases have dwindled, life is ruled by a green symbol on a smartphone screen that says a user is symptom-free and can board a subway, check into a hotel or just enter Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the pandemic began in December. The European Union looked into creating a Covid-19 smartphone app that could function across the bloc. Google and Apple plan to add to phones software that would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. Would you be wiling to let cellphone app track your health to reopen the economy?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.