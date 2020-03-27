Fannin County's health authority Dr. James Froelich has confirmed a second case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19.
In a letter to Fannin County residents, Froelich said the case "was contracted out-of-state and was suspected by the patient upon their return home to Fannin County in the 75418 zip code."
"Because of increased vigilance on the part of the infected individual, immediate home quarantine was instituted and they have not left their house since returning to the county," Froelich wrote.
The doctor said the patient is younger than 30 and had "a fairly rough time with flu-like symptoms," including cough and moderate breathing difficulty.
"They have since improved greatly," he said, adding two family members remain symptom free.
Froelich said the family's "unselfish conduct" minimized the exposure in Fannin County, and he thanked the patient and their family members for allowing him to discuss some details of their case.
"The SARS-CoV-2 is a very dangerous virus," Froelich wrote. "Given the opportunity, it will infect an untold number of Texans. Prudent, smart, and simple personal health habits in combination with social distancing will minimize the spread of the virus and stop the death that can accompany it.
"So do your part to help. Don't congregate, don't touch and please protect others from your coughs and sneezes."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
