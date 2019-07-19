Clenton Eugene Neal, 54, of Paris, pleaded guilty this afternoon to intoxicated manslaughter and received a 25-year prison sentence from 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell.
Last week, Tidwell revoked probation for an earlier alcohol-related crash and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake proceeded with murder charges as a result of an August 2018 crash that took the life of a passenger in the vehicle Neal was driving when he reportedly rolled the car in a single-vehicle crash while on probation for the earlier conviction. Neal was first indicted in December 2018 on intoxicated assault with a vehicle charges and subsequently indicted on murder charges when the passenger died of his injuries.
