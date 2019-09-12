A Paris man suspected of beating and stabbing a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion Aug. 14 was indicted this morning, the district clerk’s office confirmed.
Daniel M. Roberts, 53, of Paris, was indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of an eldlerly/disabled person with a deadly weapon and habitual offender on all six counts, district clerk Shawntel Golden confirmed.
Roberts remained in the county jail Thursday with his bond totaling $500,000, according to online records. Police arrested him during a home invasion and assault call in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street Aug. 14. He has not had an attorney assigned yet, Golden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.