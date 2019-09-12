Daniel M. Roberts
Buy Now

Daniel M. Roberts

 Submitted Photo

A Paris man suspected of beating and stabbing a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion Aug. 14 was indicted this morning, the district clerk’s office confirmed.

Daniel M. Roberts, 53, of Paris, was indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of an eldlerly/disabled person with a deadly weapon and habitual offender on all six counts, district clerk Shawntel Golden confirmed.

Roberts remained in the county jail Thursday with his bond totaling $500,000, according to online records. Police arrested him during a home invasion and assault call in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street Aug. 14. He has not had an attorney assigned yet, Golden said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.