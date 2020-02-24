Paris is a proud part of Texas, a fact we're celebrating this month because March is Texas History Month
Why March? The Daughters of the Republic of Texas tell us there were several key events that helped to shape our great state in March. Two of them share a date — March 2 — Sam Houston's birthday (although he was born in Virginia) and the passage of Texas's Declaration of Independence from Mexico. Other events in March include the end of the siege of the Alamo (March 6) and Goliad Heroes Day (March 27).
Paris Life is chock full of all things Texan, from our food feature to the feature stories. Join us with North Lamar teacher Mr. Hodgekiss to learn more about Texas Independence Day, and bounce from fact to fact about Texas in this month's countdown (there's a few Paris facts in there, too). Read about the Smile campaign in downtown Paris that followed the 1916 fire, and enjoy getting to know our Parisian of the Month, Brenda Burks — a true Texas fan.
Texas is a big state offering big adventures for anyone willing to step into them — it's so big, in fact, the King Ranch is bigger than the state of Rhode Island. And it's unique, too. Did you know Texas is the only state to enter the United States by treaty instead of a territorial annexation? And its opportunities are seemingly endless — not only does Texas lead the nation in crude oil reserves and production, but because it's home to Dell and Compaq computers, central Texas is sometimes called the Silicon Valley of the South.
Texas is growing, too. Already home to three of the nation's 10 most populous cities — Houson, Dallas and San Antonio — it's estimated Texas added 3.8 million residents in the 2010s. And as long as the economy in this state keeps booming, it's likely to continue to grow.
Texas is a pretty special state, and Paris is a pretty special city. We're in love with both, and we hope you are, too. Enjoy this month's edition, and Happy March!
KLARK BYRD
903-785-6960
