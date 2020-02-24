We North Americans treasure our come-of-age books. For the soft touch, think "Little House on the Prairie" and "Anne of Green Gables." For the grittier story, we have "The Catcher in the Rye" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." For love and/or "maths," try JoJo Moyes's "One Plus One," or even a Frederik Backman story. Want even grittier than that and Bryn Greenwood will amaze, though she may just about give you a heart attack as you hurriedly turn the pages.
I've recently loved the come-of-age stories with twists and "isms." Child cancer: "The Fault in Our Stars." Native American: "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian." Child autism: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night." Anxiety: "Turtles All the Way Down."I could go on and on.
As you might already suspect, there's a new kid on the block, and this one comes from Canada. "When We Were Vikings," by Andrew David MacDonald, is a come-of-age tale voiced by a 21-year-old girl born with fetal-alcohol syndrome. I definitely knew of this syndrome; the court system sees it all too often. But I honestly didn't realize it left such lasting consequences in the children it effects. I'm glad I know now.
The heroine of "Vikings" is Zelda, a feisty and smart, if simple, girl who's ready to experience her "teens." She's essentially gotten to this point because of an essay her brother Gert wrote about her; it landed him a college scholarship which included counseling for both of them. Her "wise man" has helped her in many ways, such as giving her the joy of learning her word of the day. She's fully ready to push her boundaries, such as by getting a job or finding out what happens when one truly has a boyfriend. Most of all, she loves Vikings, her special book on Vikings, Gert, and his ex-girlfriend. She does not love rule breakers and adults who are scary, such as when they yell at each other. She knows enough to know she is different, and she knows that, as a Viking, she can reach and claim her own destiny, so long as foes and loved ones don't get in her way.
As with most great come of age young adult fiction, "Vikings" has the most beautiful cover. Further, it can absolutely be judged by that cover. It's a captivating page turner as Zelda and her tribe face challenge after challenge. Best of all, it reminds you of the sub-story, which is Zelda's fascination with Vikings. Let's admit it, we can probably all get behind (and confess to) a Viking fascination. So yes, I enjoyed learning more about Vikings as much as I enjoyed learning more about Zelda's story and how she navigated life with fetal-alcohol syndrome. Perhaps the next book will be about Gert and how he conquers his hordes.
