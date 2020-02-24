JENNIFER CULLUM
Jennifer Cullum lives in Paris with her husband, Keith, and two children, Annie and Jason. After graduating from Chisum High School in 1998, Keith joined the U.S. Navy and they moved to Sicily for 5 years. This experience ignited her passion for traveling the world and she has visited 13 countries and 48 states. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, playing with her dogs and planning upcoming trips
AYESHA SHAFIQ
Ayesha Shafiq lives in Paris with her husband, Dr. Khalid Shafiq, who owns Paris Cardiology Center. She has three kids, Sayekm, Layla and Maya. Ayesha has been writing a heath column for Paris Life magazine for the past few years.
KRYSTLE BYRD
Krystle Byrd is a happily married mother of three –– Charlie, Annalise and Willow –– who resides in Paris with her husband, Klark Byrd. She has always had a love of reading, which has fed into her love of writing. She also enjoys photography, especially in the fall, which is her favorite season.
TYSON SCHUNK
Tyson Schunk grew up in Minnesota as the oldest of three before moving to Michigan and getting a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Five jobs and four states later, he now resides in Paris and works as a team leader for Kimberly-Clark's Distribution Center. He is the father of three young children and is currently back in school to get his MBA with the goal of leveraging it to help transform his writing from a hobby into a business.
SYDNEY YOUNG
Sydney Young is the owner of Young Title Company Inc. in Paris. She is married to Gary Young and has two kids, Zane and Zoie. Sydney studied law at Texas Tech University in Lubbock and is an attorney at The Law Offices of Sydney Young.
TONI CLEM
Toni Clem has written the Deja View column since 1984. She has been married 51 years to Paris attorney A.W. "Plug" Clem of the Moore Law Firm, and has two grown sons, Chivas and Bachman. She had a Public Relations/Marketing firm, T.Clem & Associates, from 1986 to 2016. She is a graduate of the University of Texas/Austin, where she started graduate school. She continued that at Texas A&M Commerce, where she was a graduate instructor in political science. When she and Plug moved to Paris in 1969, her first job was 'Society Editor' for The Paris News. She left that to be press secretary for Jim Farris' congressional campaign. She is an active member of the Northeast Texas community.
