UPDATE: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement:
“On Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Crimes Against Children detectives conducted an investigation in reference to a reported aggravated sexual assault of child.
“Paris Police Department Crimes Against Children detectives and Texas Department of Criminal Investigation Division also assisted in the investigation.
“On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, a warrant was issued for aggravated sexual assault of a child for David Ray Darby. The warrant was served on Darby by Lamar County Sheriff’s detectives, and he is currently in the Lamar County Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bond.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
UPDATE: Freedom Church's pastor, Jordan Sharrock, said church leadership has placed Darby on administrative leave while they contact law enforcement for more information. They had no previous knowledge of this case, and are fully cooperating with authorities, he said.
A local youth minister has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Lamar County Jail records.
David Ray Darby, 41, was arrested Thursday and booked into the county jail around 11:40 p.m., records show. His bond is $100,000.
Darby is the youth minister at Freedom Church, located off Loop 286 in Paris, according to the church’s website. He and his family joined the church in August 2018, according to a Facebook post on the church’s page.
Church staff did not return immediate calls for comment.
This story is developing, and more information will be shared when available.
