At the Delta/Lamar County line, two major traffic accidents are slowing traffic at the Sulphur River Bridge on Highway 19/24.
Two major accidents slow traffic on Highway 19/24 at Sulphur River Bridge
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 28
-
Feb 4
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Northeast Texas Trail upgrades to begin Thursday
- Forecast for Friday, Jan. 10: All types of severe weather possible today
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police arrest multiple people in suspected narcotics violation
- Sheila Kay Ceasar
- Marvin Nichols debate continues: Sulphur Springs committee meeting fails to resolve conflict
- Two major accidents slow traffic on Highway 19/24 at Sulphur River Bridge
- Lamar County Commissioner seeks Second Amendment sanctuary designation
- Prairiland athletic director, assistant high school principal resign
- Appeal reverses Tidwell: 2016 child sex case moves forward after decision
Images
Videos
Commented
- Oak Ridge Boys new CD adds to seasonal joy (1)
- Is it time for Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to go? (1)
- Doctors prescribe more of a drug if they receive money from a pharma company tied to it (1)
- Election 2020 Trump (1)
- LETTER: Exiting Paris Towne Center still dangerous to do (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: The curse of living in interesting times (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Who will be the Democratic presidential nominee?
As Super Tuesday and the Iowa caucuses near, no clear consensus is apparent on who will be the Democratic presidential nominee. A cluster of candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enter the final stretch with a plausible chance of winning Iowa’s caucuses. A poll released Friday by The Des Moines Register and CNN found them all with similar levels of support. Who do you think will be the frontrunner for the nomination?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.