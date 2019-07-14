A gun and knife show will take place July 27 and 28 to benefit the Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center. The show will be at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
Gun and knife show to benefit Valley of the Caddo Museum
Macon Atkinson
