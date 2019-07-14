The Region C water board argues the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex needs water, and it has continued to keep the controversial proposed Marvin Nichols reservoir in its 2022 water plan. Region D water board is steadfast in its opposition of the proposed reservoir that would cover parts of Red River, Titus and Franklin counties with a 72,000-acre lake. This week in seeking to find financial support for itself, the Sulphur River Basin Authority approached Paris City Council and voiced support for capturing water and selling it to the metroplex. Should the region supply water to Dallas-Fort Worth?

