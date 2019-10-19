Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Oct. 18, 2019, include:
Cody Manuel Berry to Justyn Michelle Maynard.
Rico Jose Gonzalo Luna to Mechelle Resendiz.
Loyd Crawford Barrow to Elizabeth Arnold.
Jeremy Michael Herttna to Christie Jane Jones.
Ethan John Williams to Brenna Ashleen Brown.
Dustin Brian Bates to Lea Cheyenne Koonce.
Justin Gauge Broun to Elyssa Beth Snowden.
Paul Dalton Darnell to Morgan Paige Caldwell.
Russell Leonord Butler to Elizabeth Whitaker.
Carlton Bernard Mitchell to Toni Annmarie Cason.
Johan Froese to Lisa Wieler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.