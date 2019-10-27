The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will continue discussions regarding the construction of Samson Solar Farms when they meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
At the previous commissioners’ court meeting, the court voted unanimously to permit Invenergy LLC to use several county roads in the construction of the three Samson Solar Farm projects. The agreement will be discussed again on Tuesday, however.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss and take possible action on an agreement for bridge repairs and replacement with the Texas Department of Transportation.
The court will also consider the purchase of construction equipment, including a Caterpillar track loader.
