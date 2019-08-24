Sunday, Aug. 25

Collin Mills

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Texas Flood

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Shane Smith & The Saints

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamod

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Kylie Rae Harris

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Friday, Aug. 30

Jake Owen, Neal McCoy

Choctaw Nation Museum, Tuskahoma, Okla

Casey Daniels Band

Barbay, Marina del Rey, Kingston

Jeremy Phifer, solo

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Brent Frailicks Band

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Ty Young

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Rust

BackStory Brewery, Sulphur Springs

Rick Trevino

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Highway 3

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Ben Shaw & Hillbilly Beat

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Todd Freeman & Bulletproof

Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall

Rick Nelson honored by sons, Gunner & Michael Nelson

7 pm, Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Sat.-Sun., Aug. 31-Sep. 1

Texas Pop turns 50

Saturday — ZZ Top, Edgar Winter, John Mayall, Bombasta, AlanKey, Animotion, Shivas Headband. Sunday — Chicago, Grand Funk Railroad, The Box Tops, Shemekia Copeland, Sarah Jaffe, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights, Sarah Jaffe, Glen Clark Band. Lewisville Lake Park Club, 6 Lake Park Road, Lewisville.

Saturday, Aug. 31

.38 Special

Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Kevin Jackson Band

Shuck Me, Broken Bow/Hochatown

Bart Crow

Abendigo’s Bar & Grill, Broken Bow/Hochatown

Rockaholics

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Casey Baker

Marina del Rey, Kingston

NetFest

Paris

Cole Scoggins

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris.

Zane Williams

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo.

Exit 51

7 pm, Thousand trails Resort, Lake Texoma

Sideshow Drifters

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Chris Knight

Neon Moon, Yantis

Scooter Brown Band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

The Oliver White Group, Seth James

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Chris Watson Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Monty Dawson

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Black Dog Friday

Four Bullets Brewery, Richardson

Max Stalling

7 pm, Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Danny Reichle Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

David Byboth

San Jacinto Plaza Music Series, Rockwall

