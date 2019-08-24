Sunday, Aug. 25
Collin Mills
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Texas Flood
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Shane Smith & The Saints
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamod
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Kylie Rae Harris
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Friday, Aug. 30
Jake Owen, Neal McCoy
Choctaw Nation Museum, Tuskahoma, Okla
Casey Daniels Band
Barbay, Marina del Rey, Kingston
Jeremy Phifer, solo
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Brent Frailicks Band
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Ty Young
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Rust
BackStory Brewery, Sulphur Springs
Rick Trevino
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Highway 3
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Ben Shaw & Hillbilly Beat
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Todd Freeman & Bulletproof
Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall
Rick Nelson honored by sons, Gunner & Michael Nelson
7 pm, Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 31-Sep. 1
Texas Pop turns 50
Saturday — ZZ Top, Edgar Winter, John Mayall, Bombasta, AlanKey, Animotion, Shivas Headband. Sunday — Chicago, Grand Funk Railroad, The Box Tops, Shemekia Copeland, Sarah Jaffe, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights, Sarah Jaffe, Glen Clark Band. Lewisville Lake Park Club, 6 Lake Park Road, Lewisville.
Saturday, Aug. 31
.38 Special
Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Kevin Jackson Band
Shuck Me, Broken Bow/Hochatown
Bart Crow
Abendigo’s Bar & Grill, Broken Bow/Hochatown
Rockaholics
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Casey Baker
Marina del Rey, Kingston
NetFest
Paris
Cole Scoggins
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris.
Zane Williams
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo.
Exit 51
7 pm, Thousand trails Resort, Lake Texoma
Sideshow Drifters
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Chris Knight
Neon Moon, Yantis
Scooter Brown Band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
The Oliver White Group, Seth James
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Chris Watson Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Monty Dawson
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Black Dog Friday
Four Bullets Brewery, Richardson
Max Stalling
7 pm, Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Danny Reichle Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
David Byboth
San Jacinto Plaza Music Series, Rockwall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.