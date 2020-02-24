The pecan pie is a staple at just about everyone's family Thanksgiving or Christmas in Texas, and most of the south, but did you know the pecan pie is the official pie of Texas?
I always grew up with a pecan pie around during the holidays. I would sit at the table mesmerized as I watched my granny cook and bake. Sometimes she would let me help, and I soaked in as much knowledge as I could.
What I love about food is you get to make it your own. It's an art, and as a graphic designer I consider myself an artist. So cooking and baking is another way of expressing yourself through art.
I thoroughly enjoyed the process of putting together the food and drink section this month. I wanted to highlight the official pie of Texas by bringing some soul to it. I asked around The Paris News for a few different recipes, preferably from a grandmother, in hopes to find traditional recipes with variations. Together we came up with four pecan pie recipes. All similar using the traditional ingredients of sugar, corn syrup, eggs, butter and vanilla, but each recipe slightly differed in measurement, type of sugar or process.
Once all the pies were baked and photos were taken, we dug in! Each pie was delicious, and although all yielded very similar results, you could definitely taste some differences. Still, each pie was delicious — leaving us nutty for more and nutty for Texas.
Ingredients:
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup light caro syrup
• 1/4 cup melted oleo
• 1 cup pecans, chopped
• 1 unbaked pie shell
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingedients in a large mixing bowl.
2. Place pie shell in ungreased 9 inch pie pan and pour mixure into uncooked pie shell.
3. Bake at 250 degrees until done. Approximately 1 hour.
Recipe By Cindy McGee at The Paris News
