Police Chief Bob Hundley has identified the man who died as a result of Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Lewis Mathis III, 30, of Paris.
Mathis died following an 11:41 p.m. traffic stop in the 200 block of East Sherman Street, where he refused to cooperate with officers, Hundley said.
“At first the driver of the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle and was uncooperative. The initial officer asked for a backup unit. A second officer arrived and while talking with the driver, the driver exited the vehicle and displayed two large knives in a threatening manner to the officers,” Hundley said in an emailed news release. “After many commands to drop the weapons and not to come any closer, the suspect started towards the officers and was shot.”
Mathis was taken by Paris EMS to a local hospital, where Hundley said he died.
The two Paris police officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues by the Texas Rangers.
Obit & his background vs killing the guy does not add up. Again, why do we shoot to kill?
