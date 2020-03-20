Paris Mayor Steven Clifford has offered more information about Lamar County's sole confirmed COVID-19 case, saying the person who tested positive "returned from travel abroad and had immediately been placed in quarantine along with family members."
The information came from the Paris-Lamar County Health District, he said.
"Due to the immediate quarantine, no one in Paris was exposed to this person," Clifford said in his Facebook post. "Although this is good news, we must understand that there are almost certainly others in the Paris area who are infected with this virus. It is extremely important that everyone follow the guidelines that have been established by state and local authorities."
Clifford also referenced an informational meeting organized on Monday, and a link to the high-quality video is on the ParisTexas.gov website. It can be found by clicking here: https://vimeo.com/398138024.
