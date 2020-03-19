The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Lamar, Delta, Red River and Fannin counties in Texas and Choctaw County in Oklahoma, in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.
The threat of tornadoes extends north into Oklahoma and Arkansas.
While potential thunderstorms may become severe, the primary threat to the Red River Valley is large hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.
