*This story is updated with totals available at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. It was previously updated to account for a fourth case in a nursing home.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District has confirmed a third and fourth Covid-19 case in a Paris nursing home, a day after confirming two cases in the unnamed facility. It is also reporting seven affiliated cases that are not patients of the nursing home.
District director Gina Prestridge declined to identify the home due to patient privacy laws.
The cases are considered community spread and brings Lamar County's total case count to 19. Twelve of the cases are related to community spread and seven are travel-related. At least six are considered to be recovered. Cases have included one woman between 20 and 29 years old; one 30- to 39-year-old man; two 50- to 59-year-old men; three men and three women ages 60 to 69 years old; and one man and one woman whose ages were not yet recorded. The seven additional cases Saturday evening were reported without ages.
On Friday, district epidemiologist Mark Lueke said there were plans to test the staff and patients at the nursing home with City of Paris antibody test kits early today.
"We have our strategies in place to make contact with anyone who was in contact with those two patients and should have this under control," Lueke said.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said he told Lueke to use as many antibody tests as needed at the facility.
“I feel confident the council will offer the tests at no charge at our meeting Monday night," Clifford said.
Lueke also said plans are in place to track other people who may have come in contact with the two patients.
“It’s a screening process to determine who needs further testing,” Clifford reiterated, explaining those who show the early antibodies can then be given a nasal swab test to determine who currently has the virus. "That way we are using our testing ability to the maximum benefit for the community. Had the city not had the antibody tests on hand, there would not have been enough resources to test everybody."
