Governor Greg Abbott has announced that starting this Friday, May 8, hair, nail, tanning and other salons will be allowed to open with strict guideline.
Gyms and non-essential manufacturing companies will be allowed to open on May 18, also under strict guidelines.
One of those guidelines is to have restrooms and showers to remain closed.
This is a developing story.
