The Lamar County Appraisal District has announced that the office will be closed to visitors until March 31.
Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton said it was a precaution, and that workers would still come to the office to answer phones, review cases and other duties. He said customers who needed to pay their bill could do so online, through the mail or drop payment in the letterbox outside the office.
For questions, call the office at 903-785-7822.
