Dax Reed is a tough 7 year-old cowboy with amazing roping skills. Dax won his first dummy roping competition when he was only 2 years old at Crazy House Western Wear. His other accomplishments are the Junior Looper United States Champion, All-Star Team Roping 6U Champion, Long Range 6U Dummy Roping Champion, Edmond Junior Rodeo All-Around Cowboy 6U and Edmond Junior Rodeo 6U Dummy Roping Champion. There have been a few other little jackpots he's participated in as well. Other than roping goats, steer and calves, Dax also enjoys playing baseball, basketball and going fishing.

