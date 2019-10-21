Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties as a result of severe weather sustained across Texas last night. In addition to providing any and all state resources to local officials, this declaration will waive certain regulations, allowing utility companies to bring in out-of-state resources to assist in restoring power as quickly as possible.
“By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm,” said Governor Abbott. “My heart goes out to the Texans impacted by this severe weather, and the people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms.”
This declaration includes Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
The full declaration can be read here.
