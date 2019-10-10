UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a new severe thunderstorm watch for Fannin, Lamar and Delta counties, to be in effect until 1 a.m.
Threats of the expected storms include damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The severe thunderstorm watch for Choctaw County is still scheduled to end at 8 p.m., however, a flash flood watch has been issued until 7 a.m. Friday morning.
____
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Fannin, Lamar and Choctaw counties, in effect until 8 p.m.
As much as 3 inches of rain may fall this evening and tonight as cold air from the Northern Rockies meets Gulf moisture that today’s south winds will pump into the atmosphere. Rapidly developing updrafts may rotate, which could pose a brief tornado threat, National Weather Service meteorologists warn. However, the main storm threats expected tonight are high-speed winds, with gusts as high as 40 mph, and hail. The chance of severe weather tonight, mainly after 11 p.m., was 100% this morning.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of about 88 degrees ahead of the cold front. But that appears to be the last of the heat, at least for a few days, as the cold front will drop temperatures by more than 40 degrees to an overnight low of 46.
“Dramatically colder air will pour into the region on Friday, many locations beginning the day in the 40s with brisk north winds,” wrote NWS meteorologist Matthew Stalley in forecast discussion. “Lingering showers will eventually end across Central and East Texas during the daylight hours, but the cloudy skies and breezy conditions will continue throughout the afternoon.”
Overnight lows will dip Friday into the mid-30s before temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s by Monday, according to the extended forecast.
